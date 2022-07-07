One Tree Hill’s Bevin Prince’s husband dies after being struck by lightning

One Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince’s husband William Friend has tragically passed away after being struck by lightning near their home in North Carolina.

WECT News is reporting that he was on a boat near Masonboro Island when the lightning struck him. Emergency services responded to the incident and performed CPR on Friend.

They then moved him to an ambulance and tried to resuscitate Friend for 20 minutes. Unfortunately, William passed away on the way to the hospital.

House actress and best friend of Bevin confirmed the tragic news on her Instagram earlier today when she shared a carousel of photos of William and wrote, “The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam. My best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband. Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started”.

“The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart. As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul”.

She continued, “The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin. You were perfect in every way. You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love”.

“Being here with Bevin, hearing her share stories about you and your love breaks my heart for her, because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really really good one. I know you will still be with her and your gorgeous brothers and family, the Prince family, and we all feel you spreading your light and beauty though everyone who was fortunate enough to know you”.

“At only 33 years old, you did it, and you went out like no other in a blaze of glory. May you Rest in Peace you charming, witty, beautiful British man who loved the sh*t out of America. I love you”.

Bevin tied the knot with William in May 2016. The couple were just a week away from celebrating William’s 34th birthday.

Prince starred in One Tree Hill from 2004 to 2012 and Friend was the CEO of a business company called Bisnow. The couple went on to launch their own cycling company together, Recess, during the Covid-19 pandemic.