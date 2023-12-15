One of the funniest Christmas films on the telly tonight

Christmas is just around the corner!

We can’t believe that in just 10 days time, we will be tucking into our festive dinners, cracking open the selection boxes and spending time with our nearest and dearest.

Ahead of the hectic Christmas week, we are taking every opportunity we can get to chill out and relax for a bit. So, what better way to do that than to watch a hilarious festive film?

Credit: 20th Century Studios

This weekend, in honour of Christmas being just over a week away, Virgin Media One will be airing the movie Deck the Halls.

For anyone who has not seen this brilliant Christmassy comedy, the plot follows Steve Finch (Matthew Broderick), who prides himself on being the king of Christmas – which includes having the best Christmas lights in his neighbourhood.

However, when new neighbour Buddy Hall (played by Danny DeVito) vows to put as many Christmas lights on as he can to make his home visible from outer space, Steve immediately feels threatened.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Naturally, the pair's feud quickly escalates – much to the annoyance of their respective wives, Kelly (Kristin Davis) and Tia (Kristin Chenoweth). Just how far are Steve and Buddy willing to go to be named the ultimate ‘Christmas guy’?

This classic from 2006 is filled with hilarious antics, and it’s the perfect family film for this time of year!

Deck the Halls will be airing on Virgin Media One tonight (December 12) at 9pm.