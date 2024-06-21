One of our fave period romance films is on the telly this weekend

It’s the weekend, and we couldn’t be happier about it!

As the warm and sunny weather begins to roll in, we’re looking forward to spending time outdoors and making the most of the summer season.

However, before that happens, we want to sit back and relax after a hectic week at work – and what better way to do that than with an incredible movie!

Thankfully, this weekend, BBC Three has got all of our dilemmas sorted as they are airing one of our favourite period romance films.

Tonight, the broadcaster will be premiering Emma, the 2020 reimagining of one of Jane Austen’s most beloved novels.

The new version stars The Queen Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character Emma Woodhouse. Set in Regency-era England, wealthy Emma starts a search for a new friend after her governess, Miss Taylor, marries and leaves her role.

In order to keep herself entertained, Emma selfishly begins to matchmake and interfere in the romantic lives of her friends. However, her misguided matches and romantic missteps soon lead her to find love that has been there all along.

Directed by Autumn de Wilde, this adaptation has an all-star cast, which also includes the likes of The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, Fantastic Beasts’ Callum Turner and Sex Education’s Connor Swindells.

So, grab all of your favourite snacks and settle in for the evening, as Emma will be airing tonight (June 21) at 7pm.