One of our fave Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars is visiting Ireland

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina swiftly became one of our favourite Netflix shows when it was released in 2018. The spooky series has one of the most talented casts with Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Miranda Otto starring.

The show also introduced us to a host of new stars including Chance Perdomo, Lachlan Watson and Gavin Leatherwood.

Leatherwood, who plays the charming Nicholas Scratch was a major hit with fans, but the most recent finale left us questioning whether the young warlock was worthy of Sabrina’s trust and love.

The cast just wrapped filming Part 3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and it looks like the actor is enjoying some downtime in the Emerald Isle.

That’s right, the 25-year-old is currently on holiday in our capital, Dublin and it looks like he is having a blast, despite the fact that it has been pouring rain since he landed. Sorry, Gavin!

He’s had a pint of the good stuff, wandered around our gorgeous city streets and even popped into Forbidden Planet.

Gavin shared a photo from his Irish adventures on Instagram and got the perfect snap, channelling his inner influencer on Anne’s Lane.

We can all admit we’ve posed under those umbrellas at some stage.

He captioned the image, ‘Staying dry in Ireland’

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast are reportedly on hiatus until October 7 so Gavin has plenty of time to explore our wonderful country. Let’s just hope the rain eases off soon.