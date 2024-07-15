One Day’s Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod pay tribute to fans of show

Happy One Day day to all who celebrate!

Fans of the incredible tale will recognise today, July 15, as St Swithin’s Day, a very important date in the One Day calendar.

July 15 marks the very first time the main characters, Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley meet, and the pair continue to meet up on that exact date every year that follows.

It’s been over two years since the Netflix adaptation of One Day, based on a book of the same title by David Nicholls, was released on the streaming platform and now, stars of the show, Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, have paid tribute to fans following its success.

Leo, who played Dexter, and Ambika, who plays the role of Emma, have released a video to share their appreciation for One Day viewers.

Woodall said, “Happy One Day day everyone. It’s just a very beautiful story that we’re so happy we could share with everyone. And what David Nicholls did with his book deserves to be seen by lots of people”.

“Your support and your love for this show means so much to me and means so much to everyone who worked so hard on it. The reaction has just been amazing”.

Leo added, “The story means a lot to me, Dexter means a lot to me. I’m just very grateful. I think we all are very grateful. So, thank you and happy St Swithin’s Day”.

Ambika then explained, “This is just to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and every other vital organ in my body. Thank you for watching the show, for loving the show as you guys have in your millions”.

“The way that you all have taken in, taken these characters in, taken this story in, whether that’s for the first, second or third time, makes all of it way more worthwhile that I thought it was already before the show came out”.

“Making this show was one of the greatest joys of my life. It is honestly so confounding to me the cultural moment and the impact that the show had and is having. It’s not lost on me at all. I wish there was something I could physically do for you all like send you a fruit basket. Would you like that?”.

She went on to say, “Alright, see you soon. Bye my love. I shouldn’t have ended it that way, that was cruel, I’m sorry”.

Many fans of the show headed to the comments of the video to share their love of the series.

One fan penned, “Best show I have watched in years! Binged it, Loved it, sobbed, laughed, shouted at you both! Thank you. I'm still not over it!”.

“Best netflix show out there. Cried for a week. Happy July 15th”, penned another viewer. A third added, “Excellent, outstanding show, watching it again today”.