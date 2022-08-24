Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend of three years

Olympic Swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Adam Peaty has announced that he and his girlfriend Eirianedd Munro have split after their three year relationship.

Adam took to Instagram on the evening of Tuesday, August 23, to share a photo of the couple dressed to the nines with their son George in Eirianedd’s arms.

The 27-year-old captioned the post, “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George”.

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship. I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years”.

Adam, who has three Olympic gold medals to his name, continued, “Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further”.

Eirianedd also released a statement about the split on her Instagram Stories. Against a black background she penned, “Family, friends and followers: The last three years have been so, so amazing. Our little family has experienced so much laughter and love and joy. You guys have been a significant part of that!”.

The 24-year-old went on to say, “This next chapter in my life is surely going to be an incredibly difficult one. I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating or messaging. I have shared so much of my life, but for now I’m choosing privacy and I hope you will all respect that”.

“I love and appreciate you all so much and I’m so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you’ve given me. I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything”.

Adam and Eirianedd announced that they were expecting their first child together in April 2020 and welcomed their son George into the world in September of that year.