Olympian Nicola Adams posts sweetest snap of her sleeping newborn

Olympic Boxer Nicola Adams and her girlfriend Ella Baig welcomed their son, Taylor, into the world last month and have delighted fans today by sharing an adorable photo of the tot.

Nicola and Ella have shared just a few snaps of the newborn since he was born, despite him having his own Instagram page, but this latest one was worth the wait and will make your heart burst.

Sharing the snap on both Nicola and their son’s Instagram pages today, the photo shows Taylor fast asleep with a pacifier in his mouth.

The caption of the cute photo reads, “Tonight pinky we will take over the world”, followed by a baby emoji.

The 39-year-old is referencing a famous quote from the comedy cartoon Pinky and the Brain, where Pinky asks, “Gee Brain, what do you want to do tonight?”, to which the rodent replies, “The same thing we do every night Pinky, try to take over the world”.

Fans of the Olympian wasted no time in heading to the comments to share how sweet the tot looked and how lucky he was to have Nicola and Ella as parents.

One fan wrote, “Aww, so gorgeous he is. Hope you all keeping well. Congratulations”.

“He is just delicious and lucky to have two wonderful Mums like you two x”, penned a second fan. A third added, “He is gorgeous a credit to you both. The sleepless nights are worth it when you look at him”.

Nicola and Ella announced the wonderful news that they were expecting a baby together in February of this year. Taylor was conceived via IVF, with Baig carrying the bundle of joy. He made his arrival into the world on July 9 in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, London.

They announced his arrival two days after he was born with gorgeous family snaps of the mums holding their son's tiny feet, as well a picture of the couple in hospital scrubs.

After giving birth to her first child, Ella revealed, “I fall in love with him all over again every time I look at his gorgeous little face and wonder what I did to deserve him… Every day he changes, gets stronger and becomes more alert and it’s incredible to watch!!”.