Olympian Michael Phelps welcomes fourth child with wife Nicole

The Phelps family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole as they have welcomed their fourth child into the world together.

Michael and Nicole announced the wonderful news on social media alongside an adorable photo with their bundle of joy.

The sweet picture shows Michael and Nicole lovingly looking at their new arrival.

The Olympic swimmer proudly revealed the birth of his fourth child, a baby boy, to his 3.4M Instagram followers in a joint post with his wife and shared their son’s name with the world.

Michael captioned the sweet post, “@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16”.

“We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6!”, he excitedly added.

Many fans of Phelps rushed to the comments to send congratulatory messages for him and Nicole on their joyous news.

One fan wrote, “A whole relay team! Congrats!”.

“Blessed beyond measure! Congratulations on your new baby”, penned a second.

A third fan added, “Congratulations and welcome to the world”.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist and his model wife announced they were expecting their fourth child together in October of last year.

They unveiled photos at an NFL game with Nicole’s blossoming baby bump on display to social media and revealed, “For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024”.

Michael and Nicole got engaged in 2015 and went on to tie the knot during the following year.

They welcomed their first son, Boomer, into the world in May 2016, before they had their second son, Beckett, in February 2018. Their third son, Maverick, was born in September 2019.