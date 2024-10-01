Olly Murs & wife Amelia recall finding out about their pregnancy

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia have been opening up about life as parents!

The couple – who tied the knot last summer – announced the arrival of their first child together on April 17. Olly and Amelia are now parents to a baby girl named Madison.

Now, in their first interview together as a couple, Olly and Amelia have been reflecting on becoming parents.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the couple praised their little one for her impressive sleep schedule.

“I don’t want to jinx it, I think we may find some difficulty when we get to teething, but so far, she’s been great!” Amelia exclaimed.

The 31-year-old also teased that she discovered she was pregnant while her husband was travelling around the UK on tour.

“I was late, I didn't have any symptoms. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, it’s happened.’ I didn’t tell Olly for two and a half weeks. I sat with that knowledge by myself,” Amelia admitted.

The couple then went on to admit that they have “always” wanted to become parents.

“I’ve always been very maternal, wanting to nurture something, look after something,” Amelia recalled, adding further: “My whole life, I’ve always really wanted a family, to meet someone. Having the relationship that I do with my mum, I’ve always wanted that with my children.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a dad, I think I’ve spoken about it a lot in interviews. Most people asked me, as soon as I got to my thirties, ‘Are you ever going to be a dad?’ and I was like, ‘Well, yeah, but I need to be with someone first,’” Olly detailed.

The pair also shared that they tried to be “open-minded” about their hopes of conceiving, as Olly explained: “We just thought it might not happen. It did work in that first fertility window after our wedding. It literally worked, and we were just so lucky."