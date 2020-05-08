Olly Murs issues public apology after offensive prank video

Olly Murs has issued a public apology after his TikTok prank video caused major uproar. The singer admitted that the video wasn’t meant to cause any offence.

He wrote: “So I’ve had a few days to think about this, and wanted to apologise to anyone who has been offended by my social videos.

“My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times. Am wishing you all a great bank holiday weekend, remember to #bekind #stayathome,” he added.

In the TikTok video, Murs removes the bottom of a Pringles can. He then sits next to his girlfriend Amelia Tank on the sofa with the can placed over his penis. When Amelia reached in to get a crisp, she called Murs a t**t when she realised what was actually in the can.

Fans said the video was disgusting and said it was extremely creepy of Murs.

One wrote: “It’s not even 9am and Olly Murs has ruined my day. Never checking why a celeb is trending again.”

Another said: “That pringles thing that Olly Murs did is the most ridiculous thing he’s ever done. And just remember, he’s also the same person who made up that he heard gunshots in Selfridges.”

“That video of Olly Murs is so creepy. It made me feel so uncomfortable,” another commented.

The video, which remains on his social channels, now has over one million views.