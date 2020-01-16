Love Island’s Ollie Williams strongly denies trophy hunting accusations

Ollie Williams has denied claims that he is a trophy hunter. Images of the former Love Island star posing with dead animals surfaced shortly before Love Island aired. The photos caused huge distress and uproar with over 200 complaints being made to Of-Com over Williams involvement in the reality show.

Williams left the show this week after admitting he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, but many believe his involvement in hunting is the real reason behind his early departure.

He has now issued a statement stressing that he did not shoot any animals.

Retweet if you think Ollie Williams should be removed from the show for his animal hunting background #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N0L5QYs2sb — Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) January 11, 2020

He commented: “I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.

“My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show.

“I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs, nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.”

Shame on you Ollie Williams killing innocent animals & shame on ITV for letting you appear on love island #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/sRWh7Scc8b — shauna mahon (@shaun1507) January 13, 2020

Williams stressed: “I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer. The Cornish Sporting Agency was set up in 2017 and has never traded.

“I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe. These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.

“As I am no longer in Love Island, I will comment no further on this issue,” Williams concluded.