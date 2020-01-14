‘He wasn’t ready to be in serious relationship’: Ollie quits Love Island

Ollie Williams has quit Love Island after three days.

The 23-year-old left the reality show because he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend. Ollie swiftly realised he wasn’t ready to be in another serious relationship.

Ollie was in a relationship with Laura Nofer for 18 months before splitting last year.

A source told The Sun:

"The show made Ollie realise he wasn't ready to be in another serious relationship and he still has really strong feelings for Laura," the source told the publication.

"Meeting girls who were so different to him and his background only clarified how he felt about his ex and he felt it was only fair to leave the competition and sort his head out. He told producers and acted on his feelings as soon as he made up his mind."

Ollie was coupled up with Paige Turley during his few days on the show.