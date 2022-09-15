Olivia & Alex Bowen celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet tributes

Love Island runners-up Olivia and Alex Bowen are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary together after first meeting in the 2016 season of the reality show.

Olivia and Alex have shared sweet tributes to each other on social media to mark their special day.

Earlier today, September 15, Alex shared a beautiful photo of himself and his gorgeous bride at the altar on their wedding day to his 1.6M Instagram followers. The online coach captioned the picture, “A special 4 years it’s been”.

Sharing her own snaps from their big day to her 3M followers, Olivia posted photos of her and Alex sharing a kiss, watching a firework display, Alex wiping away tears and Olivia trying on her stunning wedding dress.

The 28-year-old’s caption reads, “Four years in the bag baby”. The mum-of-one’s comments were soon flooded with anniversary wishes and congratulatory words from celeb pals and fans for her and her husband.

Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson wrote, “Best day. Congrats you two belters miss you”.

“Beautiful couple”, penned Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan. Professional make-up artist Anna Lingis added, “Happy anniversary you beautiful pair”.

Credit: Instagram

Followers of the Love Island favourites also commented on the post with one saying, “Every single photo is beautiful. Happy anniversary you perfect people”.

A second fan added, “Happy anniversary. You looked absolutely stunning, and that dress is everything & more”.

Olivia also shared more photos from their wedding day to her Instagram Stories. Some of them include shots of their delightful-looking six-tier cake, an extravagant fireworks display, Alex hopping out of a helicopter, and a close-up picture of Bowen’s beautiful veil.

The couple are currently enjoying themselves on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, sharing snaps of sunsets, the beach and the delicious food they've been indulging in while being away.

Alex got down on one knee to Olivia on New Year’s Eve in 2016 and the pair went on to tie the knot in Olivia’s hometown of Essex in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, in June of this year- a little boy named Abel Jacob, or AJ for short.