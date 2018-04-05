Wow! M&S has launched a range of colour changing flavoured gins

Let's face facts: gin is absolutely the MOST popular drink at the moment.

From pink gin to bizarre flavoured gins, people are really jumping on the band wagon – and we're glad.

The latest gin offering comes from the wonderful humans of Marks & Spencer, who have launched colour-changing gin.

Yes, really.

M&S have joined forces with Scottish distillery The Old Curiosity to create two divine flavoured gins, that change colour.

Like something out of Harry Potter.

The two flavours are: British Rose, which transforms from a pale gold to a bright fuschia with a splash of tonic, and British Lavender – this also changes from purple to pink.

AH-MAZING.

How does this witchcraft work?

“The gins keep the natural properties of the plants they're made from, consequently, when tonic is added, not only does the mixer open up the 'nose' of these fabulous gins, it changes the pH of the spirit together with its original colour,” according to the lads at M&S.

Also, it is important to note that these gins are not packed with weirdo chemicals.

“The gins are 100 per cent naturally distilled and infused using florals and other botanicals and are free of chemicals, sugars, fruit extracts or flavour compounds.”

These gins are being launched next week, and will cost around 25 quid per bottle.

The perfect summer beverage.

Feature image: theginkin.com