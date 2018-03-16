Okay, these Paddy’s Day doughnuts are the perfect pre-drinks soakage

Paddy's Day food specialities usually consist of green takeaway shakes and bacon and cabbage lunches, but one Dublin doughnut shop has come up with something a little more creative.

OffBeat Doughnuts has created a bespoke range of St Patrick's Day themed doughnuts for the upcoming weekend of festivities.

The Paddy's Day themed doughnuts come in a number of patriotic shapes, including shamrocks and the tri-colour.

We're also obsessing over the rainbow doughnut, which includes a suagr-lace rainbow and icing clouds.

Don't even get us started on those little edible pots of gold.

The doughnuts are available today and tomorrow from all five of OffBeat's locations.

See you in the queue…