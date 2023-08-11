OITNB star Uzo Aduba shares insight into sweet baby shower

Uzo Aduba has been celebrating her baby.

The Orange is the New Black star enjoyed a cute baby shower surrounded by her friends and family ahead of the birth of her first child.

Uzo revealed she and her husband, Robert Sweeting, are getting ‘more excited by the day’ as they prepare for their bundle of joy to arrive.

To showcase their special day, the 42-year-old shared photos of her and Robert at their backyard baby shower to her 2.2M Instagram followers.

With pastel decor, Uzo looked stunning in a pink dress while Robert donned a dapper white shirt and navy suit trousers.

The couple had a two-tiered cake, complete with safari animals all around it with a sign that says ‘Baby’ to top it all off.

Uzo opened up about their party in the caption of the post by penning, “Our Baby Shower:). It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us, and to spend great time with our loved ones”.

“Robert and I get more and more excited with everyday. To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are”.

The Painkiller actress closed off by adding, “We had a good good time! p.s. this dress choice is hinting at nothing. I honestly just liked the colour”, to ensure fans didn’t think her pink dress was hinting at her expecting a baby girl.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Uzo on her wonderful get-together.

Her OITNB co-star Jackie Cruz wrote, “Aww congratulations zozo I love you”.

“You are glowing and stunning, Uzo. Mazel n bless your beautiful family”, penned comedian Ilana Glazer.

Power actress Naturi Naughton added, “It was beautiful! Soo happy to celebrate this time with y’all! Sending you guys all our love!”.

Uzo announced her pregnancy in June by posting a sweet video of her smiling from ear to ear as she held up a babygrow.

When revealing the exciting news, Aduba explained, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents”.

“I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done”.