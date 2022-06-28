OITNB star Laura Prepon opens up about having abortion that saved her life

Orange in the New Black star Laura Prepon, known for her role as Alex Vause in the hit Netflix series, has opened up about having an abortion. She has told her story amid the news of Roe vs Wade being overturned in America by the US Supreme Court, which protected one’s choice to have an abortion.

Laura took to Instagram to share her story with her 9.2M followers. With a photo of her standing in front of a rainbow she penned, “One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester”.

“The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time- I had the choice”.

She continued, “Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision”.

“I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies”.

Many of the 42-year-old’s co-stars rushed to the comments to thank her for sharing her story with Lea DeLaria who played Big Boo saying, “Thank you Preeps, for your courage. I love you. This fight is not over”.

Yael Stone, who played the character of Lorna Morello wrote, “Thank you for sharing Laura x”, which was similar to Natasha Lyonne aka Nicky Nichols’ message of, “Thank you for your story, Pre”.

Uzo Aduba, known for playing Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren, added, “Love you, Prepon”.

Prepon and her husband Ben Foster welcomed their first daughter, Ella, together in 2017. In 2020, Laura and Ben had their son together, whose name they haven’t revealed yet.