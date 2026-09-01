ODEON Is Offering €4 Cinema Tickets This Weekend and We’re In!

If you’ve been casting around for something to do with the kids next weekend that won’t leave your bank account weeping, ODEON Cinemas Ireland has just delivered the news you need. For National Cinema Weekend on Saturday the 5th and Sunday the 6th of September, tickets will be just €4 across all ODEON cinemas in Ireland.

That’s €4. For a cinema ticket. In 2026. We’ll let that sink in for a moment.

The offer covers standard screenings as well as selected premium formats including IMAX and iSense, so you won’t have to choose between a bargain and the full big-screen experience. And to sweeten the deal even further, all individual popcorn sizes will be available for just €5 throughout the weekend. Pre-ordering is already open from Monday the 31st of August, via the ODEON app and website — all you need is a valid National Cinema Weekend ticket.

A family film line-up worth getting excited about

The family slate this year is seriously impressive. We’re talking Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, Moana, Paw Patrol: Dino Movie and Coyote v Acme. If you’ve got little ones who’ve been asking about Toy Story 5 since approximately the moment they heard it existed, this is your moment. A fiver for the popcorn, four euro for the ticket, and a solid ninety-odd minutes of peace. That’s a parenting win by any measure.

For anyone hoping to actually enjoy a film they chose themselves, the blockbuster line-up is strong too. The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dog Stars and Insidious: Out of the Further are all on the bill, along with new releases opening on the 4th of September including The Death of Robin Hood and Leviticus.

There’s also a lovely nod to the classics. Terminator 2 is screening to mark its 35th anniversary, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home gets a celebratory run for its 40th. A brilliant excuse to introduce older kids to the films you grew up with, and feel nostalgic rather than ancient while doing it.

Paul Wren, Head of Sales at ODEON Cinemas UK and Ireland, said: “National Cinema Weekend is a brilliant opportunity to bring people together to enjoy the cinema and we’re delighted to be offering €4 tickets across the weekend, including selected IMAX and iSense screenings. Whether it’s catching the latest blockbuster, bringing the family along to see a favourite or discovering something new, there really is something for everyone. With popcorn available for just €5 as well, it’s the perfect excuse to make a trip to the cinema.”

A date for the diary beyond the weekend too

ODEON will also host Autism Friendly Screenings at the €4 ticket price point on Saturday the 12th of September. These screenings offer a more relaxed and accessible cinema environment, and it’s genuinely good to see them being made available at the same brilliant price point rather than as an afterthought.

So whether you’re planning a proper family outing, a two-hour breather while your partner takes the reins, or even a rare treat for yourself, this is one of those weekends worth circling in the calendar. Tickets and full listings are available now at odeoncinemas.ie.