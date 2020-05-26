Normal People’s Paul Mescal is raffling off that famous chain

Normal People star Paul Mescal is raffling off one of his famous chains for Pieta House. The actor has been praised for his role as Connell, but what has really garnered the world’s attention is the silver chain his character wears.

The chain has somehow become one of the most talked about things since the show aired. It even has its own Instagram account.

Mescal decided to use this attention for good and is giving away one of the chains to help raise funds for mental health charity Pieta House.

He told The Irish Sun, “I am delighted to be able to help Pieta by raffling off one of my own chains.”

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up,” the actor explained.

One of the most moving scenes in Normal People is when Connell goes to therapy for the first time, shortly after his friend dies by suicide. The actor revealed that raising mental health awareness is hugely important to him.

“Suicide and depression are themes directly linked to Normal People especially around episodes 9 and 10 which is why I want to help those in similar situations,” he commented.

Pieta House praised the actor, “Thank you so much to Paul for his generosity and compassion to help sustain Pietas services across Ireland.”

If you’d like to be in with a chance to win head to https://go.rallyup.com/chainforpieta and donate!