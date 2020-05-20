Normal People’s Paul Mescal wants to start dating after lockdown

It’s safe to say we all want a Connell in our lives after watching Normal People.

The world has swiftly fallen in love with Paul Mescal and the actor has just opened up about his dating life.

Breathe, ladies, breathe.

The 24-year-old revealed that he is excited to start dating when the lockdown ends during an interview with the I’m Grand Mam podcast.

“To be honest I'm really looking forward to dating. I'm trying not to think of it being weird because I think, we've been in lockdown for f**king months and I've had no opportunity to meet somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody.”

"I'm at the point now where I want to get married and settle down, you know that hysterical thing? If lockdown ever happens again I'm making sure that I'm married.”

The actor admitted that he tried dating apps like Hinge when he moved to London but didn’t like them.

The Normal People star stressed that he is nothing like Connell, “I'm totally different to him. Maybe what's sexy about Connell is he's that kind of classic back footed, aloof, smart. I'm definitely not back footed or aloof.”

You can listen to Paul Mescal’s interview on the I’m Grand Mam podcast here.