Normal People stars speak out on speculation of a second series

We finally have an update on a potential Normal People reunion!

Earlier this week, the hit BBC adaptation’s breakout stars, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, teased on Instagram that they had “some news to share”.

This led many to presume that a second series of Normal People – based on the bestselling book by Sally Rooney – could be on the way.

However, Daisy and Paul have now clarified the speculation with an update.

Last night, the two actors took to Daisy’s Instagram stories and addressed fans in a video message.

“Hello! The news is – and we are incredibly sorry if we led people on, it’s not a season two,” Paul began, with Daisy teasing: “No, not yet! There’s still time, keep the faith.”

Paul continued by noting that “it is something that we think is very important,” before Daisy went on to share the details.

“We are hosting a charity raffle for the chance to win tickets to see a marathon screening of all 12 episodes of Normal People on the big screen in a central London cinema on the 16th of June,” the 26-year-old explained.

“We’re gonna be there, lots of our friends from the show are gonna be there, and creatives as well who helped to build the show,” Paul added.

Daisy then went on to reveal that the special screening is in aid of an Irish charity.

“It’s all in aid of an amazing charity called Pieta, who are an Irish charity that help with families and individuals that are affected by suicide, suicide ideation and self-harm, much like the characters in our show,” she stated.

Paul later shared: “Also, a portion of the proceeds are going to go towards UNICEF, who are doing amazing work helping to aid children who are displaced by conflict.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for your support in advance. We’re really proud to be involved with these charities and we’re incredibly proud of the show, so the more of you that are there, the merrier,” the 28-year-old actor exclaimed.

The raffle’s closing date is June 10 at 12pm, and fans can donate here.