Nomadic celebrates milestone with new look & tasty new products
Nomadic, based in Killygordon, Co. Donegal makes nourishing convenience food for people who need to get the job done! Are you going from task to task, on your feet, constantly on the move and keeping the engine going? If so, you need proper food that is quick, easy and tasty! That’s what Nomadic does – great tasting products, engineered to go. For when you’ve got to keep moving!
The range of products means there is something for everyone, for difference conveniences, needs and occasions!
Take Time to Combine
When you’ve got a little more time and can take a moment to enjoy.
Yogurt & Oat Cluster – RRP €1.99/169g
- Great tasting natural yogurt, crunchy oat clusters & delicious Fruit or Chocolate. With a handy spoon inside, perfect any time of day
- Available in Strawberry, Chocolate, Blackcurrant & Blueberry, Chocolate & Honeycomb
- Pour the yogurt into the clusters and dig in
Protein+ Granola – RRP €2.35/170g
- Taking Nomadic’s unique bowl format and combination of yogurt and granola, packed with added benefits
- Built in immune support: Contains 100% of your daily vitamin D
- Packed with gut friendly cultures
- Contains 18g of protein
- Spoon included
- Available two flavours: Natural yogurt with crunchy granola and red berries or Vanilla yogurt with crunchy granola and chocolate
Open & Dive In
Products for when you’ve got a quick minute to slow down, dig in and power through.
Protein Pudding – RRP €2.00/200g
- Great tasting protein packed puddings
- 20g protein, no added sugar, low fat
- Available in Chocolate and Vanilla
- A tasty and indulgent snack to enjoy any time of the day
Breakfast Oats – RRP €1.35/140g
- Breakfast made easy.
- Great tasting yogurt with rolled oats and fruit, combined and ready to go
- A great source of protein
- Available in Raspberry, Vanilla, Blueberry
One Handed
Products for when you’ve got to keep moving, no time to stop.
Breakfast To Go – RRP €2.25/330ml – NEW PRODUCT
- Great tasting yogurt drink with 100% of your daily vitamin D
- Packed with gut friendly cultures
- Contains 10g of protein
- Available in Strawberry, Vanilla and Mango
Nomadic is available in:
Dunnes, Supervalu, Tesco, Centra, Spar/Eurospar, Circle K, Applegreen, Maxol, Mace, Daybreak and Independent retailers nationwide.