Nomadic celebrates milestone with new look & tasty new products

Nomadic, based in Killygordon, Co. Donegal makes nourishing convenience food for people who need to get the job done! Are you going from task to task, on your feet, constantly on the move and keeping the engine going? If so, you need proper food that is quick, easy and tasty! That’s what Nomadic does – great tasting products, engineered to go. For when you’ve got to keep moving!

The range of products means there is something for everyone, for difference conveniences, needs and occasions!

Take Time to Combine

When you’ve got a little more time and can take a moment to enjoy.

Yogurt & Oat Cluster – RRP €1.99/169g

  • Great tasting natural yogurt, crunchy oat clusters & delicious Fruit or Chocolate. With a handy spoon inside, perfect any time of day
  • Available in Strawberry, Chocolate, Blackcurrant & Blueberry, Chocolate & Honeycomb
  • Pour the yogurt into the clusters and dig in

Protein+ Granola – RRP €2.35/170g

  • Taking Nomadic’s unique bowl format and combination of yogurt and granola, packed with added benefits
  • Built in immune support: Contains 100% of your daily vitamin D
  • Packed with gut friendly cultures
  • Contains 18g of protein
  • Spoon included
  • Available two flavours: Natural yogurt with crunchy granola and red berries or Vanilla yogurt with crunchy granola and chocolate

Open & Dive In

Products for when you’ve got a quick minute to slow down, dig in and power through.

Protein Pudding – RRP €2.00/200g

  • Great tasting protein packed puddings
  • 20g protein, no added sugar, low fat
  • Available in Chocolate and Vanilla
  • A tasty and indulgent snack to enjoy any time of the day

Breakfast Oats – RRP €1.35/140g

  • Breakfast made easy.
  • Great tasting yogurt with rolled oats and fruit, combined and ready to go
  • A great source of protein
  • Available in Raspberry, Vanilla, Blueberry

One Handed

Products for when you’ve got to keep moving, no time to stop.

Breakfast To Go – RRP €2.25/330ml – NEW PRODUCT

  • Great tasting yogurt drink with 100% of your daily vitamin D
  • Packed with gut friendly cultures
  • Contains 10g of protein
  • Available in Strawberry, Vanilla and Mango

Find Nomadic online here.

Nomadic is available in:

Dunnes, Supervalu, Tesco, Centra, Spar/Eurospar, Circle K, Applegreen, Maxol, Mace, Daybreak and Independent retailers nationwide.

