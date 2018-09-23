No to food waste! 8 foods you didn’t know you could freeze

Freezers are a busy girl's best friend – and not only because an ice-cream binge is all we need after a hard day sometimes.

Vegetables, meat and certain fish keep really well in the freezer and can help us improvise healthy meals in minutes.

But there are plenty of other items that are freezer-friendly.

Here are some foods you probably didn't know you could store in the freezer and which can save yourself LOADS of time and money.

1. Bread

Freezing bread is an easy way to ensure your loaf doesn't get off before you finish it. Keep it in the freezer and pop a couple of slices in the toaster when you need it: it will be just as good as if it was fresh.

2. Eggs

You can crack eggs in an ice-tray to freeze them easily. Also, if a recipe tells you to only use egg yolks for example, don’t be afraid to freeze the egg whites for the next time you want to make a meringue.

3. Cheese

Cheese won’t lose its taste or texture if you freeze it, especially hard cheeses such as cheddar, gruyere or grated.

4. Butter

Made mostly of fat, butter can survive for months, if not years, in a freezer.

5. Fruits

Bananas, mangos and kiwis freeze really well, especially if you peel and dice them first. Use them to make a delicious banana-based ice-cream or as fresh and tasty toppings on your porridge or salad. Same goes for berries: simply wash and dry them before.

6. Cooked rice and pasta

If you have cooked too much rice or pasta, do not throw it away. Keep it in small freezable bags and simply let it unfreeze in the fridge for a few hours before you need. Perfect for the base of a healthy and filling lunch!

7. Soup

Another easy way to make sure you always have a healthy lunch at hand: make soup in big batches and freeze it in small containers.

8. Cookie dough

No store-bought cookie tastes as good as a homemade one (especially if you give our recipe a try). Roll your cookie dough into a sausage shape and wrap it in cling film. That way, you can cut a few slices of cookie dough and place them directly on a lined baking tray. Cook for 15 minutes and it’s ready!