‘Peaceful new life’: Queen reveals future plans for Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the Royal Family.

The monarch confirmed that they will no longer use their royal titles or receive any public funding. They will also step back from their royal duties, including official military appointments.

Buckingham Palace stated: “With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

Harry and Meghan have also vowed to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

Queen Elizabeth stressed that her grandson, Meghan and their son Archie will forever remain much loved members of her family.

She also commented on the abuse Meghan has faced since becoming a member of the Royal Family:

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” she concluded.

These changes will come into effect in the springtime.