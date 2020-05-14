‘No heartbeat’: Laura Whitmore bravely opens up about miscarriage

Opening up about something as harrowing as a miscarriage is never easy. It is one of the biggest heartaches a woman faces in her life, but sharing our stories can help women in similar situations feel less alone.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore recently opened up about her loss on the Castaway podcast series. The Love Island presenter suffered a miscarriage in 2018. She was 12 weeks pregnant when her doctor told her the devastating news.

During her conversation with comedian Katherine Ryan, the broadcaster said, “I’ve never told you this, but I remember in my situation about two years ago when we went for our scan, it was supposed to be our first proper scan, and it was that night I was going to see your show.”

“We had gone to go for the scan and there was no heartbeat.”

The radio host said she wanted to go to the show to help take her mind off the shocking news. She explained that she didn’t even know how to react to what the doctor told her.

“Was I supposed to be upset? Was I supposed to be ‘ok ok’ and move on?” she questioned.

“I remember Iain saying to me, ‘should we just go home,’ and I said, ‘I can’t'. I want to have a little bit of escapism for an hour and I want to laugh and I want to watch a show and then I’ll deal with it,” she shared.

To discuss such a major heartache takes a lot of strength. We have so much admiration for Laura right now.