Nicole Scherzinger honours Liam Payne with emotional tribute

Nicole Scherzinger has spoken out following the death of Liam Payne.

The former One Direction singer tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 16, in Argentina.

According to reports from police in Buenos Aires, Liam died after he fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room.

Many stars who worked with Liam have come forward to share their fond memories with the 31-year-old and now Nicole Scherzinger has done the same while reflecting on their friendship.

On Instagram, Nicole shared photos of herself and Liam with Kelly Rowland to her 6.9M followers as she penned a heartfelt tribute to him.

She wrote, “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago”.

“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had”.

“It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character”.

The 46-year-old closed off by adding, “You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you” my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family”.

Nicole was a judge and mentor on The X-Factor when Liam and the other One Direction band members were competing, and helped to form the group after they auditioned separately.

Many fans of the singer took to the comments of Nicole’s emotional tribute to share their appreciation that she put Liam together with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to create the boy band.

One fan wrote, “Being the person who created a group who changed millions of lives, thank you Nicole. Rest Easy Liam”.

“i remember this vidéo when she create one direction. i still can't believe Liam is gone”, penned another fan.

A third commenter said, “You were the first one who saw the light in him”.