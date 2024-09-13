Nicole Kidman opens up following the tragic death of her mum

Nicole Kidman has spoken out following the heartbreaking death of her mum.

The news of Nicole’s mum’s death was revealed at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month after it was confirmed that Kidman had to leave the ceremony early due to a family emergency.

Now, The Perfect Couple actress has released a message to thank her fans for their support over the past week.

Nicole also shared a short tribute to her mum as she posted family photos to her 10.2M Instagram followers.

The post shows a picture of her mum, Janelle, in her younger years, as well as images of Nicole and her sister Antonia with their mum.

The Big Little Lies star captioned the moving post, “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week”.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other”.

Many famous pals flooded the comments with supportive words and messages of condolence.

The Impossible actress Naomi Watts wrote, “Sending so much love to you both. So sorry for your loss. Your wonderfully spirited mum will be missed by so many. Hopefully she is now peacefully reunited with your papa xxx love you”.

“My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power”, said musician Lenny Kravitz.

Scarface star Michelle Pfeiffer penned, “I am so sorry for your loss Nicole. Sending blessings to you and your family”.

Since Nicole was unable to receive her award for Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival due to the sad news of her mum’s passing, director Halina Reijn read a statement on Kidman’s behalf.

The message read, “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed”.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me”.

The note continued, “I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken”.