Nicolas Cage and wife Riko welcome first child together

Nicolas Cage is now a dad-of-three!

It was confirmed by People last night that the National Treasure actor and his wife, Riko Shibata, have welcomed their first child together.

The 27-year-old gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pair have since named their daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," the couple’s rep told the publication. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

August is Riko’s first child, and Nicolas’ third child. The 58-year-old is already a father to two sons, 16-year-old Kal-El and 31-year-old Weston, from two previous relationships.

The couple confirmed via People in January of this year that they were expecting their first child together, with their rep noting, "The parents-to-be are elated!".

In April, during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nicolas spoke about his incoming little one and revealed the sex of the baby. "I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone," he teased. "I am gonna have a little girl."

As his two sons are now grown up, Nicolas has previously stated that he is looking forward to having a newborn all over again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store,” he told Access Hollywood in April. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

Nicolas and Rico first met in Japan in 2020. However, once the Covid pandemic began, they were forced to spend months apart from each other in isolation.

The pair got engaged over FaceTime, and Nicolas sent an engagement ring to Japan to make it official. The couple tied the knot in a small, intimate wedding in Las Vegas in February of last year, on the same date as Nicholas’ late father’s birthday.

Congratulations to the new parents!