Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham open up about wanting children

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have opened up about their relationship and details how being in the spotlight affects them in their latest joint interview.

The newlyweds spoke to Vogue Hong Kong about married life, how they knew they loved each other, bucket lists as a couple and if they want children together in the future.

Nicola revealed that her mum is her best friend and inspires her to want to be a mum like her one day. “My mom is my biggest idol and my best friend. I can’t wait to be a mom one day. I hope that I am just like her”.

Her husband has a similar view on wanting children. “I would love as many kids as possible, but it is really up to Nicola”.

They couple admitted to not seeing themselves as being ‘in the spotlight’ and instead, they just focus on their relationship. “We always have each other's back, no matter what. At the end of the day we’re best friends and we wouldn’t have it any other way”.

“We don’t think about our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think about us as being in a relationship”.

The couple were then asked about when they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, and they both had the exact same answer- how sweet!

“That first trip in London when we bought the last seat on the plane and told me he didn’t want me to go without him”, explained Nicola.

Brooklyn’s version of events were much the same. “The first time she came to visit me in London. Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew back to New York with her. That’s the moment I knew I never wanted to be separated from her”.

The lovebirds had the loveliest things to say about each other when it came to revealing what they love about their partner the most. Beckham’s stellar answer was, “She is perfect in every way”, while the Bates Motel star said, “His kindness, his heart and his sensitivity”.

23-year-old Brooklyn and 27-year-old Nicola tied the knot earlier this year in April, at Nicola’s family’s impressive estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

They honeymooned in the south of France, where Nicola grew up during the summer when she was younger, an item she ticked off her bucket list. Going to the Met and shooting a campaign as a couple were also on the couple's bucket list of things they wanted to accomplish together.