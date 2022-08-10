Nicky Byrne gushes over his wife on their 19th wedding anniversary

By Emma Costello

Nicky Byrne has been showering his wife with love to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The Westlife singer (43) posted a glowing tribute to his wife, Georgina, on Tuesday as they marked 19 years of marriage.

Alongside a beautiful black-and-white image of the couple all dressed up, Nicky wrote, “19 years ago today I married the most incredible woman in the world.”

In the caption, Nicky also described himself as a “#Luckyman”. Nicky concluded his post by paying tribute to their children. “Three amazing kids later,” he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

Friends and fans alike went to Nicky’s Instagram comments to congratulate the couple on their long and happy marriage.

“Happy Anniversary love birds” wrote Jodi Albert, actress and wife of Nicky’s bandmate, Kian Egan.

PS: I Love You author and Georgina’s sister, Cecilia Ahern, added her own well-wishes by commenting several smiling faces with heart emojis.

Irish football legend Robbie Keane also congratulated the pair by posting two red heart emojis.

Unfortunately, Nicky and Georgina weren’t able to celebrate their special day together, as Nicky performed on stage with his bandmates in Denmark. To mark the occasion, Nicky got the crown to chant, “Georgina, Nicky loves you”, as seen in an adorable video shared to the dad-of-three’s Instagram Stories.

Another sweet clip shows Nicky standing with his Westlife bandmates, saying, “Babe, it’s me, just wanted to wish you a very happy 19th wedding anniversary. Sorry I can’t be there, we’re here in Denmark. Gia, Jay, be good for mom and I’ll be back really soon.”

Nicky and Georgina’s story has been like something out of a romance novel. The pair became childhood sweethearts when they met in school and began dating at the age of 15. They were together for almost a decade before they got married in August 2003. Their wedding ceremony was a glamorous showbiz bash with many music stars in attendance, such as Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and, of course, Nicky’s Westlife bandmates.

In April 2007, the pair became parents for the first time as Georgina gave birth to twin sons, Jay and Rocco. The couple then welcomed their third child, daughter Gia, in October 2013.

Nicky is currently touring around Ireland with Westlife on their Wild Dreams Tour.