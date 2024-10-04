Nick Knowles unable to perform on Strictly tomorrow due to injury

Nick Knowles will no longer be competing in tomorrow night’s Strictly Come Dancing performance.

It was confirmed that the DIY SOS star sustained an injury during rehearsals with his dance partner Luba Mushtuk.

While Nick will not be able to compete in tomorrow’s episode, which is Movie Week, he and Luba will automatically advance to next week’s show, according to the Strictly rulebook. Strictly Come Dancing officials revealed the unfortunate news of Nick's injury online earlier today.

The statement, which was posted to Strictly Come Dancing social media platforms, reads, “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend”.

“As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again”.

The message ends by adding, “Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery”.

Nick commented on the Instagram post to admit, “I’m gutted and very very sad”, before later adding, “Thank you everyone”.

Other Strictly stars headed to the comments to share their well-wishes with Knowles.

Pro dancer Jowita Przystał wrote, “Get well soon!!!! Sending all my love”.

“Get Well soon”, penned judge Motsi Mabuse, while another pro, Gorka Marquez said, “Sending Love”.

The news of Nick’s injury comes just a short time after he revealed he had injured his arm and shoulder when changing the tyre on his car at the end of September.

Last week, after the presenter wasn't sure if he’d be allowed to compete because of his injuries, he gleefully revealed, “It’s official and I can’t quite believe it but we are dancing on Saturday!”.

“@lubamushtuk is a miracle worker – we’ve had two days to learn the dance! Thank you for being so patient. American Smooth here we come”.

We wish Nick a speedy recovery!