Nick Knowles reveals ‘painful’ injury ahead of Strictly rehearsals

Nick Knowles has revealed he’s sustained a ‘painful’ injury.

The DIY SOS star is preparing to enter into his second week of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals and has now shared details about his injured shoulder and arm.

Explaining that his car had broken down and he was trying to change his tyre, Nick revealed he hurt himself in the process but hopes to be able to compete in Strictly this coming weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video of himself with his arm in a sling as he was being driven to have his shoulder and arm examined.

In the footage, the 62-year-old said, “Good morning, I thought I’d give a little update. As you can see my arm is in a sling and that’s because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway with my little boy in the car so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe”.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could because there was a big wheel on my big car, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit”.

Knowles went on to confess, “I'm not sure how or what. It’s been quite painful, although a little better this morning. I’m on my way up to London to Harley Street to get a scan done and get some top medical advice”.

“But I am heading to training afterwards so I can learn the steps of my next dance and I’ll see you on It Takes Two a bit later today where hopefully I’ll have more information and be able to update you but I’ll keep you posted during the course of the day anyway”.

Closing off the clip, the TV star added, “Not ideal but I'm convinced it's not something that's going to stop me dancing this weekend”.

Nick, who is partnered with Luba Mushtuk for this year’s season of Strictly, captioned the video, “Good morning, here’s a little update from me at the start of week two @bbcstrictly rehearsals”.

Many of Nick’s fans headed to the comments to send well-wishes his way.

One commenter wrote, “Hopefully it's not too serious Nick. Good luck at the hospital and I'm sure you'll be fighting fit in no time”.

“Aww no @nickknowles hope you’re ok. Take good care”, penned a second fan.

Another fan added, “Hope it’s nothing too serious and will recover quickly.x”.