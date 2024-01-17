Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra celebrate daughter’s second birthday

The Chopra-Jonas household is celebrating!

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have been marking their daughter Malti’s birthday.

On Monday (January 15), the Jonas Brothers singer and the Love Again actress celebrated Malti’s second birthday, after welcoming her via surrogacy in 2022.

Now, as the celebrations for their little one’s birthday begin to wind down, Nick and Priyanka have chosen to share a glimpse into Malti’s birthday party!

Taking to Instagram last night, the 31-year-old dad posted several snaps from the big day, the theme of which was the Sesame Street character Elmo.

The photos also showcase the birthday girl donning a heart-printed jumper with a pink tiara and heart-shaped sunglasses for the occasion.

Malti was of course joined by her parents for her birthday bash, as well as many of her relatives, including her uncle Joe Jonas.

“Our little angel is 2 years old,” Nick penned in the caption of his post.

Many of the Waffle House hitmaker’s 35.4M Instagram followers have since taken to his comments section to react to Malti’s birthday celebrations.

“ELMO WENT TO HER PARTY???!! im so jealous,” one fan teased.

“Aww super cute happy birthday princess,” another wrote.

“She’s just like you,” a third follower gushed.

Nick and Priyanka, who have been together since 2018, announced on January 21, 2022 that they had welcomed their first child together through a surrogate.

However, Malti’s birth was a difficult one, as she was born prematurely. The couple’s baby girl ended up spending the first 110 days of her life in the NICU.

Speaking to Today last April about the experience, Priyanka noted: “She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever."

The 41-year-old continued by adding: “I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test. I realised very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom."