Nick Cannon welcomes ninth baby into the world & shares unique name

Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon as he has welcomed another child into the world.

The America’s Got Talent host welcomed his newest addition- a girl- with model LaNisha Cole. This is Cannon’s ninth child and his first with LaNisha.

Nick shared the news with his 5.9M Instagram followers earlier today by posting a black and white snap of him and LaNisha dressed in hospital scrubs holding their baby girl. He also announced the tot's name and it's so unique!

The 41-year-old captioned the post, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities”.

“We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all of my heart, regardless what anyone says”.

Nick added, “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world of society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions”.

We love the unique name Nick and LaNisha chose for their little one. The name Onyx is of Latin origin and means black gemstone.

“So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children”.

LaNisha also shared a snap of their daughter to her Instagram and spoke on her Stories about how special becoming a mum is. “Today has been such a special day for us. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world”.

"The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened my heart in a huge new way. She's surrounded by so much love already obsessed with her!".

The Masked Singer presenter is already dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with Mariah Carey. He shares five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful with Brittany Bell. Brittany is currently pregnant with their third child.

Cannon is also dad to one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. Most recently, Nick welcomed his son Legendary Love into the world with Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. Zen sadly passed away in 2021 at just five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.