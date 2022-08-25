Nick Cannon set to become a father for the 10th time

Nick Cannon’s family is continuing to grow!

The American television presenter has announced that he is expecting his tenth child – his third one with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell.

This news comes as Nick is about to become a father for the ninth time, with Abby De La Rosa due to give birth to their third child in October.

The 41-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post, as he uploaded a video of himself and Brittany taking part in an elaborate maternity photoshoot.

The video also shows the pair’s two children, daughter Powerful (1) and son Golden (5) getting involved in a few snaps.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…”, Nick penned in his Instagram caption.

Nick has already hinted at the gender of his newest baby, and has even given a sneak peek at the child’s name. He included the hashtags “#Sunshine” and “#SonRISE”, leading fans to believe that Nick and Brittany are expecting a baby boy named Sunshine.

The pair didn’t reveal a due date in the video, but judging by the size of Brittany’s baby bump, it is possible that she could be in her third trimester.

The former Nickelodeon star welcomed his eighth child into the world just last month, his first with model Bre Tiesi. The two of them are now parents to a son, Legendary Love.

Nick has been growing his family since 2008, when his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, gave birth to twins Monroe and Moroccan.

He already shares two children with Abby De La Rosa – twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who were born in June 2021.

Less than 10 days after Nick welcomed the twins he shares with Abby, he then welcomed his first child with model Alyssa Scott. Alyssa gave birth to a boy named Zen, but he tragically passed away five months later after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Nick has expressed to the media numerous times about slowing down the rate at which he is having children. In May of this year, he made a comment to People about scheduling a consultation for a vasectomy.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he noted.