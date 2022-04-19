Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi share maternity photoshoot snaps

Nick Cannon’s on and off girlfriend Bre has taken to Instagram to share snaps from their maternity photoshoot to her 503K followers.

In a collection of black and white photos, Nick Cannon can be seen posing with model Bre Tiesi whom he has had an on and off relationship with for many years.

Bre looks incredible posing in a half-open trench coat with thigh-high boots. Her growing bump can be seen poking through the jacket. Nick kept it cool with a blazer with nothing underneath, exposing his bare torso.

In the caption, the expectant mother wrote, “Maternity but make it fashion”.

Many celebrity friends rushed to the comments to tell the stylish couple how amazing they looked. Singer and television host Justina Valentine wrote, “love these”, while jewellery designer Penny Pinar Karabey added, “Amazing maternity photos”.

Nick Cannon also commented on the post himself with simple fire emojis.

Bre announced that her and Nick were expecting a boy in January of this year with a video from their gender reveal party. They revealed the exciting news with a helicopter releasing blue smoke, as well as having guests set off blue streamers.

This is Bre’s first child and Nick’s eighth. Cannon is already father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He shares 4-year-old Golden and 15-month-old Powerful with Brittany Bell. Nick is also father to another set of twins, Zillion and Zion (eight months), whose mother is Abby De La Rosa.

The television presenter’s seventh child, who sadly passed away in December 2020 from a brain tumour at just five months old, was named Zen. The 41-year-old fathered Zen with model Alyssa Scott.