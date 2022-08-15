Niamh de Brún accidentally reveals her first baby’s gender

Niamh de Brún has shared a glimpse into her first baby shower.

The social media star and her husband, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, are expecting their first child together.

The 30-year-old uploaded two posts to her Instagram page on Sunday evening, showcasing the couple’s bohemian-themed celebrations. The party was complete with thank-you presents, personalised drinks and mini cupcakes.

“Mummy to be,” Niamh exclaimed, in a caption underneath one of her posts.

“Baby Reid you are going to be so loved”, she professed.

Unlike a typical baby shower, Niamh wanted to keep the baby’s gender a secret. Instead of pink or blue, the event was decorated in white and neutral tones.

Niamh herself wore a crisp white mini dress, which showed off her neat bump. She finished off the look with an elegant white bow in her hair.

However, in a slip-up underneath her Instagram post, Niamh has written the hashtag “it’s a girl”, amongst a string of other tags.

Despite Niamh’s mistake, the reveal has remained unnoticed in her comments, with many simply wanting to wish the couple well-wishes for this new chapter in their lives.

The Saturdays singer Una Healy expressed her excitement for the couple in Niamh’s comments, by writing a red love heart.

“Obsessed”, added personal trainer Siobhan O’Hagan, followed by three heart-eyes emojis.

Niamh decided to keep her pregnancy a secret for several months, with the couple only announcing it in June of this year.

The pregnancy reveal included a beautiful black-and-white shot of the couple in an embrace, with Niamh’s growing bump on show. “You + me = 3”, Niamh had written in the caption, followed by a baby emoji. “We feel incredibly blessed.”

Niamh and TJ’s relationship began in 2014. Seven years later, in November 2021, the couple finally made it down the aisle after several postponed wedding dates, due to the Covid pandemic.

We are so excited for the parents-to-be!