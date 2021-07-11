New serum that combines the power of Vitamin C with powerful peptides

Introducing the new Ultraceuticals Ultra C Firming Serum (€79.50) – a corrective serum that combines the power of pure Vitamin C plus powerful peptides for visibly firmer, resilient looking skin. The newly designed serum comes in a heightened, pleasurable aroma including Ylang Ylang and Geranium and offers a more powerful solution in addressing the first visible signs of premature ageing, targeting loss of firmness.

This age-defying serum combines pure Vitamin C with powerful peptides (Microelastin® & MicroCollagen) to help visibly smooth wrinkle depth and skin firmness. The heritage product of the Ultraceuticals brand, Ultra C serum originally launched Ultraceuticals into the cosmeceutical skincare market in 1998 as a frontrunner serum for its efficacious anti-ageing ingredients.

Benefits:

Pure Vitamin C – contains pure Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) designed to promote firmer-looking skin.

Microelastin® and MicroCollagen – These powerful messenger peptides help skin look and feel firmer, smoother, and more youthful in appearance.

Ellagi-C -works as an absorption enhancer containing two polyphenols to work synergistically with Vitamin C to enhance its effects on the skin.

Key Ingredients:

Vitamin C (L-ASCORBIC ACID): Vitamin C has antioxidant properties.

Microelastin®: Rejuvenates and renews the appearance of the skin.

Micro Collagen: Powerful messenger peptide and a fragment of collagen that supports Microelastin to help the skin to look firmer and more youthful.

Ultraceuticals products have been developed in line with our Ingredients Policy to ensure our new product development balances the needs of our customers and society with our ongoing quest for product excellence. Our products are not tested on animals and our ingredients are obtained from non-genetically modified resources where possible. Formulated without propylene glycol and parabens. When a scent is desired, our products are fragranced with natural aromas extracted from plants.

Application & Usage:

Recommended: For normal, dry or oily skin. Apply to face and neck in the morning on alternate days, gradually building to daily use as tolerated. Always use sunscreen with Ultraceuticals Corrective products.