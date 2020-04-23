New photos released to celebrate Prince Louis’ birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the cutest photos to mark Prince Louis’ second birthday.

The young royal is celebrating his second birthday at home in Anmer Hall, but at least he has Prince George and Princess Charlotte there to keep him entertained.

Kate and William shared a series of photos that were taken at home by The Duchess of Cambridge.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.” they captioned the image.

They also posted two new photos this morning of Louis with paint all over his face, “Instagram vs Reality. Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!”

Prince Louis’ birthday celebrations will be a lot quieter than they expected but he can look forward to a homemade cake by his mum and plenty of family calls throughout the day. Kate recently revealed that Louis has been a little bit of a handful when they’re hosting family video calls.

She told BBC Breakfast, “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old you have to take the phone away.”