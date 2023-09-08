Domino’s brings the heat with new ultimate Spicy Meatball Pizza

It’s time to get your tastebuds tingling as Domino’s, the nations best loved pizza company, launches The Ultimate Spicy Meatball pizza, topped with Jalapeño’s and a Spicy Siracha drizzle, available from today until November 12th.

The new pizza, the third in the ‘Ultimate’ range, packs a punch. Topped with pepperoni, fan favourite pork meatballs, red onions and sliced jalapeños. Once freshly baked, it's then topped with a drizzle of new spicy sriracha for an added kick.

Invented in store by Chanandeep Singh, a Domino’s team member, from Solihull, the new pizza was created based on feedback from customers and fans, including the added spice. Can you handle the heat?

If the heat does get too much, and you need a break between slices, Domino’s is also launching a brand-new classic side. New Domino’s Fries will be debuting alongside the Ultimate Spicy Meatball and, unlike the new limited time pizza, will be a permanent addition to the Domino’s menu.

Different to traditional fries, Domino’s crispy Fries are expertly cooked for a golden brown, extra crispy bite every time.

But what happens after the perfect pizza and Fries combo is all but eaten? Well, a new dessert of course!

Also joining the new roster from today until January 1st are the delectable Twisted Dough Balls® – Chocolate Cinnamon. Made using Domino’s signature fresh dough, the dough balls are dusted with cinnamon sugar, baked and then topped with delicious, melted milk chocolate.

Sam Wilson, Head of Heat at Domino’s said: ‘There’s nothing better than giving our fans a bit of what they love the most, and meatballs are a definite fan favourite. This time though, we’ve given our meatballs a spicy upgrade with Jalapeños and Sriracha drizzle. And to make it even more delicious, you can add the perfect bite with the new Fries, or a delightful, sweet treat with our Twisted Dough Balls® – Chocolate Cinnamon. Name a better trio. I dare you.”

The Ultimate Spicy Meatball pizza, Fries and Twisted Dough Balls® – Chocolate Cinnamon are all available to order online, through the Domino’s app and in Domino’s stores across Ireland now.