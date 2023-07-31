New Califia Farms research suggests most popular catch-up with pals is over coffee!

Overdue a catch-up with your besties? New research reveals just one hour and 49 minutes is the perfect amount of time we need to spend catching up with friends to have the most significant positive impact on our well-being.

According to plant-based Califia Farms Cold Brew Coffee, who commissioned the research, two-thirds (72%) agree that quality time talking is the most essential part of get-togethers. Even a shorter 24-minute chat can benefit people’s mental health as much as a bubble bath.

Catching up over coffee is ranked as the top bonding experience shared with friends (51%), followed by taking a walk (46%) and having dinner out (43%). The research comes as Califia Farms partners with singer Rachel Stevens and her best friend to show how a refreshing Cold Brew coffee can fuel a nourishing heart-to-heart this summer.

Singer Rachel Stevens



Indeed, 41% prefer to catch up in the comfort of their own home over a restaurant or bar, while one in four (24%) believe a one-hour caffeine-fuelled catch-up is more valuable than an entire night out, with popular reasons including price (32%), convenience (30%) and noise levels (26%).

in the context of rising sobriety, over half (55%) prefer to ditch the alcohol and instead connect with their friends over a coffee, saying that it allows for richer conversation (34%), greater connection (31%) and a further 31% citing the cost benefits.

Rachel Stevens comments, “Since spending time in LA, I’ve fallen in love with a smooth Cold Brew coffee over ice – which I think started as a Californian trend and has now firmly hit UK shores! Alongside catching up with Nikki, it’s one of my favourite things. Even when I don’t have much time, I cherish our ritual of coffee and conversation at home. We block out time, ensure the children are entertained and settle down in one of our houses so that we can sit back, relax and have a good natter. It’s quality over quantity for us.”

Top five bonding experiences for connecting with friends:

Catching up regularly over coffee (51%)

Taking a walk (46%)

Having dinner out (43%)

Catching up over an alcoholic drink (36%)

Attending music / sporting events (23%)

