Netflix unveils trailer for Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once

There’s a new Harlan Coben adaptation on the way!

Over the past few years, the bestselling author has created several gripping – and highly popular – miniseries adaptations with Netflix, including Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close.

Now, Coben is bringing another one of his novels to the small screen, with the upcoming adaptation of his 2016 thriller, Fool Me Once.

Ahead of its premiere in just a few weeks’ time, Netflix has now treated fans to the first trailer for the brand-new miniseries:

In its logline for the highly-anticipated adaptation, Netflix writes that the series will follow “Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

Credit: Netflix

Netflix continues: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?”

Fool Me Once has already promised an all-star cast of British talent. Michelle Keegan has taken on the role of Maya, while Joanna Lumley will play her mother-in-law.

Richard Armitage, who has previously appeared in Coben’s adaptations of The Stranger and Stay Close, will also be joining the cast as Maya’s husband Joe.

Rounding out the cast will be Adeel Akhtar as DS Kierce, Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier and Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor.

If you’re like us, and you’re beyond excited for Coben’s new miniseries to arrive on Netflix, then you thankfully won’t have long to wait! Ahead of the Christmas festivities, the streaming giant has confirmed that all eight episodes of Fool Me Once will be launching on January 1, aka New Year’s Day.