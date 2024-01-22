Netflix unveils teaser & release date for Andrew Scott’s Ripley

Andrew Scott fans, listen up!

A teaser trailer and release date for the Irish actor’s next project has just been released by Netflix.

The Fleabag star has partnered with the streaming giant on a brand-new series, titled Ripley.

The first teaser trailer for the eight-episode series has been unveiled to fans, and can be watched here:

The intense drama is based on the bestselling Tom Ripley novels by author Patricia Highsmith.

In the official logline for the highly-anticipated limited series, Netflix writes: “Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.”

Credit: Netflix

Alongside Scott, Ripley will also star Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, and Johnny Flynn in the role of Dickie Greenleaf.

This is not the first time that the world of Tom Ripley has been brought to the screen. The Talented Mr. Ripley was previously a huge hit with moviegoers, with a cast including the likes of Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

Speaking about bringing Mr Ripley to life decades after the 1990 movie, Andrew Scott told Vanity Fair: "It was a heavy part to play. I found it mentally and physically really hard. That’s just the truth of it."

He went on to explain: “You don’t play the opinions, the previous attitudes that people might have about Tom Ripley. You have to throw all those out, try not to listen to them, and go, 'Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character.' "

Luckily, fans of Andrew Scott won’t have to wait too long for Ripley to be on our screens, as the series is set to debut on Netflix on April 4.