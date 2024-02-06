Netflix unveils first look images at Lindsay Lohan film Irish Wish

We finally have a first look at Irish Wish!

Back in September 2022, excitement reached fever pitch around Ireland when Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan arrived to film her new romantic comedy.

At the time, the plot of the movie was kept under wraps as the cast and crew filmed in locations in Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo.

Now, ahead of Irish Wish’s release next month, fans have been treated to two brand-new stills from the film!

Earlier today, streaming giant Netflix Film took to social media to share images from the highly-anticipated movie.

In the first photo, Lindsay’s character can be seen getting off a bus, carrying a yellow bag and a book.

Meanwhile, in the second teaser, fans have been given a glimpse into Lindsay’s co-star, with actor Ed Speleers playing her character’s love interest James Thomas.

“can’t wait for you to see IRISH WISH coming to netflix on march 15,” the Netflix Film team teased in the caption of their post.

Credit: Netflix

Many excited fans have since been taking to the comments section to express their delight at the images.

“Can't wait to watch this,” one viewer gushed.

“SHE IS COMING TO SAVE ROMANTIC COMEDIES!!!” another exclaimed.

“So nerdily excited for this!!” a third fan added.

In its official logline for Irish Wish, Netflix writes: “When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland.”

They add: “Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

Luckily, Netflix users do not have to wait long for the movie’s launch, as Irish Wish is due to drop on the platform on March 15.