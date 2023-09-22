Netflix reveals teaser & release date for Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game fans, we have some amazing news for you!

While the second season of the hit Netflix series is still in the pipeline, we will soon have a brand-new reality show to tide us over – based on Squid Game itself.

After months of hype and expectation, the streaming giant has finally unveiled a brief trailer and a release date for Squid Game: The Challenge. You can watch the teaser here:

The first season of Squid Game became a worldwide phenomenon in September 2021. Less than a month after its release, the intense Korean drama became the most-watched Netflix series ever, at that time.

The show centres around hundreds of people who are desperate for money, who accept an invitation to compete in a series of deceptively simple games for a cash prize. However, what the players quickly realise is that if they fail any of the games, their mistakes have fatal consequences.

Credit: Pete Dadds/Netflix

Off the back of Squid Game’s success, Netflix announced in June 2022 that they would be producing a reality series based on the hit show – but without any deaths, of course!

In their official description for Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix states: “456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million.”

Credit: Pete Dadds/Netflix

“As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” they tease.

Thankfully, viewers don’t have long to wait until the reality show debuts on our screens. Alongside its first teaser trailer, Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will be premiering on November 22.

We can’t wait to watch it!