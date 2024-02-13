Netflix releases trailer for Millie Bobby Brown film ‘Damsel’

We finally have a full trailer for Damsel!

Back in November 2020, it was announced that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had been cast in Netflix’s upcoming movie Damsel.

Now, over three years later, audiences have been treated to the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated film.

Earlier today, the producers behind Damsel took to social media to unveil the sneak peek. The trailer is available to view here:

“They messed with the wrong Damsel. Arriving 8 March,” Netflix teased in its caption.

Millie Bobby Brown has been cast as Princess Elodie, a “dutiful damsel” who “agrees to marry a handsome prince”.

However, Netflix writes: “The royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Credit: Netflix

Alongside the Enola Holmes actress in the lead role, the all-star cast also features the likes of Angela Bassett as Princess Elodie's stepmother, Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Ray Winstone as the King, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, and Brooke Carter as Floria, Henry's sister.

Speaking to Collider about Millie’s performance, director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo couldn’t help but sing her praises.

“She was exceptional. She understood that this needed to be an extreme survival experience. And in order to make that believable, you have to convey suffering and pain,” he detailed.

Credit: John Wilson / Netflix

“This is a movie about a transformation – about a girl becoming a woman – and you need to really feel the intensity of it. We didn’t want to cheat any of that, and that’s why we pushed all the limits to make this a huge roller coaster of an experience for the audience,” he added.

Thankfully, viewers don’t have long to wait to watch this high-action fantasy film, as Damsel is due to arrive on Netflix on March 8.