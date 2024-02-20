Netflix releases trailer for Irish Wish starring Lindsay Lohan

Netflix has finally released the trailer for Irish Wish.

Irish Wish is the latest highly-anticipated new romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, which was filmed in numerous locations in Ireland including Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo.

Ahead of the film’s release next month, Netflix has dropped the trailer for the movie, leaving fans delighted.

While viewers see Lindsay, who plays the character of Maddie, land in Ireland to attend her friend’s wedding, she soon reveals she can’t help but feel like the groom-to-be, Paul, is her one true love and ‘the one that got away’.

After making a wish that she and Paul were the ones getting married instead, Maddie wakes up only to realise that her dream came true.

As her and Paul’s big day nears closer, Maddie finds a new love interest, James, played by Ed Speleers, and discovers that Paul may not be who she really wants to spend the rest of her life with.

During the trailer, Breathless by Irish band The Corrs is played over stunning views of the Irish countryside.

We also see Maddie playing darts in an Irish pub and dancing with James before enjoying a pint of Guinness

While unveiling the footage to social media, Netflix teased, “Be careful who you wish for. Lindsay Lohan stars in Irish Wish premiering 15 March”.

In the official logline for Irish Wish, Netflix reveals, “When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lindsay Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland”.

“Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely”.

Irish Wish will land on Netflix on March 15, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Check out the full trailer below: