Netflix releases new images of Bridgerton season three

We have been treated to another glimpse at Bridgerton’s new season!

Earlier this month, it was announced that the third season of the raunchy period drama will be released in two parts, beginning next May. It had been hoped that Bridgerton would return this year, but its launch was subsequently postponed due to the actors’ strike.

However, despite the initial disappointment of a longer wait, Netflix has now given Bridgerton fans a special Christmas present – in the form of an official poster and several new images!

Credit: Netflix

As season three will be focused on the friends-to-lovers story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the first official poster for Bridgerton’s return portrays Penelope looking at herself in a handheld mirror.

“Even a wallflower can bloom,” the poster teases, referring to the upcoming conclusion to Penelope’s story as the secret Lady Whistledown.

The streaming giant has also released five brand-new stills from season three. One of the images features Colin returning from his travels in the hopes of making things right with Penelope, after she overheard him insulting her at the end of season two.

Credit: Netflix

Fans of the will-they-won’t-they pair have been treated to a glimpse of their reunion, as one photo showcases Colin and Penelope at a ball, the former's hand mysteriously bandaged.

Alongside two more stills of the wider Bridgerton family, viewers will also be thrilled to see a first snapshot of happily married Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his wife Viscountess Kate (Simone Ashley), following their marriage at the end of last season.

Credit: Netflix

In the official logline for Bridgerton’s return, Netflix teases: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Fans have just five months to wait for Bridgerton’s third season, as the first four episodes arrive on May 16, followed by the final four on June 13.