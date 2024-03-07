Netflix releases full trailer for new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem

Netflix has released the trailer for 3 Body Problem.

The upcoming sci-fi series is based on the best-selling trilogy The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin.

This eight-part series is set to land on the streaming platform on March 21.

Now that the full trailer has been dropped, it gives a glimpse into the thrilling science-fiction story where the ‘laws of nature inexplicably unravel’.

As the trailer begins, This Bitter Earth by Dinah Washington plays in the background.

Jess Hong, who plays the character of Jin Cheng, speaks on the phone as she admits, “I have to tell you something…something insane…but true…about all of us. It started a long time ago”.

Alex Sharp’s character Will Downing can later be heard saying, “When your consciousness ends in one world it could continue to exist in many other worlds”.

After being questioned about how she wants to be remembered, Cheng reveals, “As someone who fought back”.

In the synopsis, Netflix reveals, “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960’s China reverberates across space and time into the present day".

“When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history”.

The series stars Jess Hong, Alex Sharp, Liam Cunningham, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, and Jonathan Pryce.

3 Body Problem has been co-created by Game of Throne’s David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and The Terror: Infamy’s Alexander Woo.

Watch the full trailer below: