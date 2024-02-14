Netflix releases another teaser for Bridgerton season three

Fans of Bridgerton have been treated to even more details about season 3!

Earlier today, Netflix held a virtual Q&A with some of the cast and creatives of Bridgerton’s third season, in which they revealed a wave of details about the upcoming episodes.

Season 3, which is due to premiere in two parts later this year, will focus on the friends-to-lovers story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

As fans of the regency romance drama continue to wait patiently for season three, the streaming giant has now released a new clip from an upcoming episode. The scene features Penelope confronting Colin about a remark he made behind her back at the end of Bridgerton’s second season:

A brand new Polin scene from Bridgerton Season 3? Why not. Part 1 = 16 May

Part 2 = 13 June pic.twitter.com/6ufdWNAGF5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 14, 2024

Speaking at the virtual Netflix event, actor Luke Newton explained the difficulties Penelope and Colin are in in season three.

“I think it gives us a really good place to start. If everything was all good between the two, there’s less growth for the two of them to go,” he detailed.

“She had him on this pedestal, so he had to be knocked off in order for her to see him as a human being. A lovely human being, but a human being nonetheless,” Nicola added.

Credit: Netflix

Nicola then went on to tease that “so much happens in this season, it’s wild.” The Derry Girls alum hinted at Colin becoming jealous of Penelope’s new suitor, Lord Debling (played by Sam Phillips).

The duo also elaborated on what they hope audiences take away from season three.

“One of the most amazing things about the show is that each year, we focus on a new couple. So, each year, it’s a brand new story and we really dive into their relationship and their growth,” Luke noted.

Credit: Netflix

“I really hope it can make people feel seen and make everyone know how deserving they are of love. I think a lot of us can be down on ourselves and I hope this helps you celebrate who you are and love yourself,” Nicola concluded.

Bridgerton season three debuts with Part 1 on May 16, followed by Part 2 on June 13.